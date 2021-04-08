Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $534.09 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Status has a market cap of $534.09 million and approximately $82.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00631906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

