Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of DY opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

