Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after buying an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,247,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

