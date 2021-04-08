Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nokia by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nokia by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

