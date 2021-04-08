Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $22.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on APHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.53.

APHA stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

