Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hims & Hers Health Put Options (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,732 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average daily volume of 454 put options.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.