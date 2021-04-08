Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,379 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,200. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

