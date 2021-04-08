Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Leggett & Platt Put Options (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 756% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

