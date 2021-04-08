Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of PAR Technology Call Options (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,366% compared to the typical volume of 125 call options.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,913. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

