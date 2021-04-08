Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirby Call Options (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,538 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Kirby by 1.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

