StormX Price Reaches $0.0732 (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $615.51 million and $133.31 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

