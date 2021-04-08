Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.84. 4,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,170. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.