Sufian Ahmad Acquires 100,000 Shares of Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

Sufian Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, Sufian Ahmad purchased 90,000 shares of Pathfinder Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,464.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 26.95 and a quick ratio of 26.58.

