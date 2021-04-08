Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.09

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUOPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumco Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

