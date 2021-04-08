Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.70

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 34520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

