Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE SMLP opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141,678 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.