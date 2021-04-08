Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

