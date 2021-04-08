Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WISA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WISA opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.37.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

