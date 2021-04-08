SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Tops $7.47 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $542,493.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00083800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00631564 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030443 BTC.

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

