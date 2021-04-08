SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 4th, Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $466,926.04.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $298,309.26.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

