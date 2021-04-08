Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.59 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 104.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.73 or 0.03569369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,184,368 coins and its circulating supply is 312,683,029 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

