SuRo Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 2,037 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,862 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

