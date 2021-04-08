SuRo Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 2,037 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,862 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSSS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit