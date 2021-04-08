Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 318,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 247,280 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,928,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

