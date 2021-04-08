Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

