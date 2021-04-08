Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.51 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 108.2% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $200,626.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

