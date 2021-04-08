SWS Partners Sells 578 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,859,000.

SCHE stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

