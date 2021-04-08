Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.63 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $138,257.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00139698 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 409.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

