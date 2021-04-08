Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK stock opened at €13.80 ($16.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.22 and its 200-day moving average is €10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of $905.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.34. Takkt has a twelve month low of €6.53 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of €13.20 ($15.53).

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit