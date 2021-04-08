Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK stock opened at €13.80 ($16.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.22 and its 200-day moving average is €10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of $905.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.34. Takkt has a twelve month low of €6.53 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of €13.20 ($15.53).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

