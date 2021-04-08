Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $37.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $355,000.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 36,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

