Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $37.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $355,000.

NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 36,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit