Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

