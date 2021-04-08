TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases $344,259.72 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 627,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,416.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann bought 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann bought 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann bought 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann acquired 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

Shares of TSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,039. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

