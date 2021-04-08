TD Securities Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.77.

TSE:BCE opened at C$57.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

