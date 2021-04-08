TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $46.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

EIFZF opened at $31.48 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

