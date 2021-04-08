Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,362 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

