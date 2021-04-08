Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $143,190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $214.29 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $217.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

