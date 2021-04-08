Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.39

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.