Terracoin (TRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $390,045.31 and approximately $53.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.39 or 0.01104581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00429249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.