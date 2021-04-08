The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $132,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 68,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

