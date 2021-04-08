The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €134.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Airbus stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €100.54 ($118.28). 1,071,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €97.85 and a 200-day moving average of €85.69. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

