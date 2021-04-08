The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 374 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Astec Industries by 49.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astec Industries stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.54 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.