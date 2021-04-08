The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Realogy worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

