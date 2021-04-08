The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zuora were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 333,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zuora by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 401,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $114,251.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,277,060. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.