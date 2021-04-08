The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after buying an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSTO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

