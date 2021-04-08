The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.90. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

