The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to $38.00

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $$29.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The North West has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

