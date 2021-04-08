The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.47-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

