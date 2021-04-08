The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

