The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

