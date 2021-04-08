The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.73 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.