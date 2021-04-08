The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.